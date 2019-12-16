Updates aren't always an inevitability, but they seem to be for OnePlus phones — at least, some of them. The OnePlus 7T Pro is next up to bat, picking up an update to OxygenOS that brings it to version 10.0.5 and apparent changelog-parity with the smaller OnePlus 7T. That means it gets November 2019 security patches, improved photo quality, and a handful of other optimizations and fixes.
The full changelog for this update is just below:
- System
- Improved the launching speed of some apps
- Optimized the RAM Management
- Fixed the black and white screen issues with some apps
- Fixed black lines on the screen while charging the device
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
- Camera
- Improved the photo quality
Apart from a device-specific-sounding fix regarding a charging issue, it's otherwise identical to the update the 7T snagged over the weekend. As with that update, some are seeing it pulled down as version "10.3.0." We're told the company is aware of the issue and working on fixing it.
Cutting away the always-welcome fixes and patches, the only really noteworthy change is the apparent camera quality improvement, which is unquantified. We were pretty pleased with its pre-patch results, apart from the annoying shutter delay and a few individual issues like over-smoothed skin and a bit of overprocessing in fine detail. While an improvement in "quality" is unlikely to be a solution to shutter lag, it might address other issues.
The update is rolling out in OnePlus' usual tentative fashion. If you don't have it yet, it should be available via Oxygen Updater, who have also given us links for direct downloads, if you'd prefer to just pull it down yourself right now:
International
- Full update (2297 MB)
- Incremental (10.0.4 -> 10.0.5, 310 MB)
EU
- Full update (2788 MB)
- Incremental (10.0.4 -> 10.0.5, 310 MB)
India
- Full update (2297 MB)
- Incremental (10.0.4 -> 10.0.5, 297 MB)
