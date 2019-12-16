Whether you're looking to buy a Christmas gift or just want to make your home a little more intelligent, a smart display is worth considering. With this deal, you won't have to choose between these options, as you can get two Nest Hubs for only $100, which is significantly cheaper than purchasing them separately.

If you're unfamiliar with the Nest Hub, it's some sort of a hybrid between a seven-inch tablet and a smart speaker. It can answer daily queries, control smart devices, stream music and videos, play the news, and much more. It can also act as a Chromecast target, so you can watch YouTube and Netflix content, for instance.

