With the launch of its second-generation Assistant speaker, Google has a stellar product that's worth the upgrade. Over the last few months, there have been freebies, Google Fi giveaways, and bundles from the Google store to get the new units moving. Now Google is expanding those giveaways to non-US countries for users who subscribe to YouTube Premium or YouTube Music.

The email notification and redemption process.

Reports having been rolling in from tipsters and Reddit posts about the offer; if you're eligible, you should receive an email from Google notifying you about the promotion and providing you with a code for use in the Google Store. If you haven't received an email, you can check this page to see if your account is eligible for the promotion.

So far, we've seen users from Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Norway, Italy, Sweden, and Australia successfully redeem the promotion. An equal number of users from European countries report that the promo didn't work for them, so it's best to give that link a shot.