Two weeks after the Galaxy S10 line received its stable One UI 2.0 build, it’s time for the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ to get the latest Android flavor. According to a report by SamMobile, the two late-2019 Samsung flagships are receiving the Android 10 update in Germany, although the rollout is limited to a small group of beta testers. This stable release follows a five-round beta testing that concluded just a couple of days ago.
Samsung is rolling out the stable build only to its beta testers in Germany to possibly look out for any major bug. Besides SamMobile, the confirmation also comes from some Redditors who got the update in Germany just a few hours back. The same Reddit users also mention that Google Pay remains broken even after installing this final Android 10 firmware, although it wasn’t immediately clear how widespread the issue is.
The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 build version N975F***1BSL7 maintains the December security patch level and weighs 144.2MB for those currently on the beta. You can head to the Software update section of the Settings menu to check if the update has hit your unit. A wider release may follow soon to cover the units running stable Android Pie in more international markets, as Samsung intends to update all its recent flagships to the newer version before January ends.
Now for users on Pie stable Those running stable Android Pie on their Note10 and Note10+ have begun receiving the final Android 10 update, though the rollout is still limited to Germany. That means only the Exynos variants of the two phones are eligible for this update right now, while users outside the European market may have to wait for a few more weeks. A couple of Reddit users from the UK and Russia mentioned that their Samsung Members app notified them of a January release. The update weighs over 1.9GB for the Note10+ users, as pointed out in the screenshot by SamMobile. It should roll out to all eligible units in Germany over the coming days, while more markets should join soon.
- Source:
- SamMobile
