Google will no longer "work with" Turkish business partners on the release of future Android-powered phones, according to a report by Reuters. This change in policy follows a fine and judgment imposed against Google by the Turkish government as a result of perceived anti-competitive behavior. This won't affect any currently-released Android devices, but it may prevent domestic Turkish device makers and companies explicitly targeting the market from including Google's apps and services on future phones.

Google delivered the news today via a public relations company in Turkey, and although we're unable to find the full text of the announcement, Reuters included a few choice quotes in its coverage:

We’ve informed our business partners that we will not be able to work with them on new Android phones to be released for the Turkish market... Consumers will be able to purchase existing device models and will be able to use their devices and applications normally. Google’s other services will be unaffected.

This change in policy, which sounds like it effectively cuts off Turkey from GMS certification, seems to be Google's response to recent demands by Turkish regulators, including a requirement that all future software distribution agreements allow customers to choose different search engines on their Android devices. Although Google was willing to make such concessions in the EU, for whatever reason, it appears it wasn't willing to in Turkey.

It isn't immediately clear if this change in policy explicitly includes GMS certification (a requirement for devices to ship with Google apps and services like the Play Store) since we don't have access to the full text sent to Turkish manufacturers, but Google's statement certainly sounds like it does. Considering how terrible using an Android phone without Google apps can be, we hope this issue resolves in a way favorable for Turkish consumers.