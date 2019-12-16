If you missed out on the awesome deals DJI ran during the Black Friday weekend, you're in luck! Many of those discounts have been brought back for the remainder of the holiday season. From now through January 1, 2020, you can save up to 34% on any of the DJI products listed below:

Cameras

Drones

Accessories

Misc.

Discount coupons

In addition to these deals, DJI is offering several coupons on some of its warranty services. Right now, you can save 20% on Osmo Shield for Osmo Pocket or Osmo Mobile 3, and DJI Care Refresh for Ronin-S or Ronin-SC. Keep in mind that there is a limited number of coupons available, and only one can be used per order.