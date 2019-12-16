Every few months, Google opens up developer and merchant registration on the Play Console to more countries. The last few times it happened, devs in Iraq, Bermuda, Palestine, Somalia, and many more nations were able to sign up for an account on Google Play and start distributing their apps. Now, 13 African countries are joining the fray, plus Turkmenistan.

For six countries, developer registration on the Play Console was available, but only for free apps and games. Now, merchant accounts are also permitted, so devs can also sell their paid software. These are:

Benin

Botswana

Mali

Mozambique

Togo

Turkmenistan

For eight more nations, Google Play support was inexistent. Now, devs can sign up to distribute both free and paid apps and games. This is the list:

Burundi

Congo

Guinea

Lesotho

Libya

Malawi

Mauritania

Niger

If you like building software and live in these countries, you can sign up for a dev account here.