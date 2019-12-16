Welcome to Monday, everyone. This is the last full week before Christmas, and so I have many sales to share today, with the standouts highlighted in bold for easier discovery. These highlights just so happen to be centered around the paid apps and games in today's list, and if you're a fan of PixelFade's visual novels, all three of its games are on sale today. So without further ado, here are 46 temporarily free and 60 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games