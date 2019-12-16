Welcome to Monday, everyone. This is the last full week before Christmas, and so I have many sales to share today, with the standouts highlighted in bold for easier discovery. These highlights just so happen to be centered around the paid apps and games in today's list, and if you're a fan of PixelFade's visual novels, all three of its games are on sale today. So without further ado, here are 46 temporarily free and 60 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Game Booster For Android Pro (💯% Free) $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Private Fast VPN Hub Unlimited VIP $18.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. All in one App - Movies, Shopping, Ticket Booking $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Sendmate (Transfer files over wifi) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Text On Photo $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Turbo Scanner $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Ultra Scanner $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Unique Scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Universal Translator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Auto-rotate Control Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Funbook Messenger - Text & Video Chat For Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Game Accelerator ⚡Play games without lag⚡ $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Stories: Of Demi-Gods and Men $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Hero Knights (idle RPG) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Cube Breaker 3D - Cool break & smashing game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Icing Master 3D - Fun casual cake making game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. MechCorp $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Spec Defense $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Bricks Crash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Legend of the Moon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Horux White - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. MeowApp - Cute Cat Sound App $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Generations: Torah (Five Books of Moses) $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 day
  6. VIP Notes - protected notepad with attachments $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Flight Logbook $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Fog of World: Explore, Memorize & Map Travel $24.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Learn French from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Learn German from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. PDF Converter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Address Widget - Travel & Vacation Address $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Drums Sheet Reading PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. E Numbers Halal and Haram $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Ear Training PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Learn to play Drums PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Car Expenses Manager Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool/Dream Journal $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. MC50 Programmable Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $1.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Screenshot Pro - Quick Capture $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Skip Ads Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Dangerzone - 3D Space Shooter (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Hovercraft Shifter Endless Racer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Word Tower PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Despotism 3k $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Merchants of Kaidan $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Millie $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Qbik $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Christmas Games PRO - 5 in 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Colonies PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Over The Bridge PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Spencer $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Tower UP DX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. PixelTerra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Cygnus Substratum for Samsung $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. nano - Substratum Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days