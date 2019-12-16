Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. This is the last full week before Christmas, and so I have many sales to share today, with the standouts highlighted in bold for easier discovery. These highlights just so happen to be centered around the paid apps and games in today's list, and if you're a fan of PixelFade's visual novels, all three of its games are on sale today. So without further ado, here are 46 temporarily free and 60 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Game Booster For Android Pro (💯% Free) $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Private Fast VPN Hub Unlimited VIP $18.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- All in one App - Movies, Shopping, Ticket Booking $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sendmate (Transfer files over wifi) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Text On Photo $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Turbo Scanner $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ultra Scanner $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Unique Scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Universal Translator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Auto-rotate Control Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Funbook Messenger - Text & Video Chat For Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Game Accelerator ⚡Play games without lag⚡ $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Stories: Of Demi-Gods and Men $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cube Breaker 3D - Cool break & smashing game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Icing Master 3D - Fun casual cake making game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MechCorp $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Spec Defense $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bricks Crash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legend of the Moon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Horux White - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- MeowApp - Cute Cat Sound App $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Generations: Torah (Five Books of Moses) $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 day
- VIP Notes - protected notepad with attachments $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flight Logbook $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fog of World: Explore, Memorize & Map Travel $24.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn French from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn German from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- PDF Converter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Address Widget - Travel & Vacation Address $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- E Numbers Halal and Haram $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ear Training PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn to play Drums PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Car Expenses Manager Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool/Dream Journal $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MC50 Programmable Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $1.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screenshot Pro - Quick Capture $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skip Ads Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dangerzone - 3D Space Shooter (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hovercraft Shifter Endless Racer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Word Tower PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Despotism 3k $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Merchants of Kaidan $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Millie $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Qbik $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Christmas Games PRO - 5 in 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Colonies PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Over The Bridge PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower UP DX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cygnus Substratum for Samsung $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- nano - Substratum Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
