There are only about two weeks left in 2109, and before we all go our separate ways for the holidays, there's one last thing that needs to be decided. You've had a week to nominate phones, now it's time to choose. Vote now to crown the Android Police Readers' Choice Smartphone of the Year.

For this readers' choice poll, we've selected the top-voted options from the previous nomination process, pulling in quite a few devices you all felt strongly about, and which otherwise may not have been included. Because that did inflate the list quite a bit, we've grouped together phones into the same type of families we had them in for our own editors' choice vote, with devices in a common series resting together in a single item (e.g., Pixel 4 and 4 XL, or Galaxy Note 10 and 10+).

When it came to our editors' choice, Google's budget-minded Pixel 3a and 3a XL (coincidentally on the biggest discount it's ever seen, at the time of writing) won our hearts and minds, but only just barely. The vote was so close we felt it necessary to mention the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro as runners-up, losing by a single vote.

In case you need a bit of extra time to decide, the polls are open until 12:00pm (noon) PT December 20th, at which time we'll anoint the Android Police 2019 Readers' Choice Smartphone of the Year.

