A few days ago, Android Police named the Pixel 3a as Phone of the Year for 2019. Praise was given for minimal compromises combined with a very competitive price (at least in the US and a few other countries). Almost as if somebody was waiting for this opportunity, two of the biggest electronics retailers have quietly discounted both sizes by $120, bringing them down to new lows of $279.99 for the regular and $359.99 for the XL.

These prices edge out the $100 discounts that have popped up over the last few months, including the Black Friday sales. Unfortunately, it looks like Amazon is already out of the regular 3a, but you can pick up the XL for $360.

Best Buy has both models available with the same $120 discount, and if you're activating service with a carrier, you'll also get an extra $50 bonus.

Buy: