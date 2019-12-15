OnePlus is one of the best Android OEMs around when it comes to improving devices with regular software updates. If you own a OnePlus 7T, you should head over to your Settings app and check if an update is available, because OxygenOS 10.0.7 is now rolling out for the phone.
The changelog on this update is rather short (and light on details), but you can expect to see improvements to both system performance and photo quality after upgrading. Here's the full changelog:
- System
- Improved the launching speed of some apps
- Optimized the RAM Management
- Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
- Camera
- Improved the photo quality
Interestingly, some reports indicate the version number says 10.3.0 instead of 10.0.7. Don't get too excited, there aren't any major new features here.
