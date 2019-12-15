Are you in the market for some wireless earbuds? If so, one of the best options around — Sony's WF-1000XM3 — is now just $198.00 from multiple retailers. That's $31 below the usual cost, and the lowest recorded price for the earbuds yet.

The WF-1000XM3 is a pair of truly wireless earbuds, complete with excellent audio quality, a comfortable design, around five hours of battery life, and effective noise cancellation. The charging case uses a Type-C port, so you can charge the earbuds using the same cables you (probably) use with your phone. There's also a mobile app where you can configure the equalizer and button functions.

We gave the earbuds a 9/10 in our review: "The audio quality is excellent, and noise cancellation is the best you can hope for in a true wireless form factor. Battery life, charging speed, and connectivity are also great. The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are as close as you can get to a no-compromise true wireless experience right now."

The sale is live at nearly every retailer that sells the earbuds, so you have plenty of stores to choose from below.