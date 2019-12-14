If you didn't get a chance to grab a OnePlus 7 Pro during the Black Friday sale, you're in luck, as the company's latest flagship is marked down again, just in time for Christmas. Unlike last time, both the 128GB and 256GB versions are on sale, down to $500 and $550, respectively.

The device features a 6.67" AMOLED screen, a 4,000mAh battery, and three rear sensors: a 48MP primary shooter, as well as an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP wide-angle sensor. It's powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and comes with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, depending on the version.

If you're interested in getting one, you better hurry, as Almond and Nebula Blue models are out of stock, and only Mirror Gray versions are available.