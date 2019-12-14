Every year, new phones, tablets, laptops, and other gadgets take centerstage as the highlight gifts of the holiday season. Amid the excitement of receiving a new handset, it's easy to forget that all of these devices need one thing in order to be of any value: power. Give the gift of a full charge with the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station for $174.99 ($75 off) plus a Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel for $125.99 ($54 off), on sale today only on Amazon.
The Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station is a compact power bank that is engineered to be portable without compromising on function. It includes a 240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack that excels at charging everything from phones, to tablets, to laptops, and even mini coolers. Power is delivered via an integrated AC outlet (110V, 200W-400W peak), 2 USB-A ports, or DC car port, ensuring you always have access to a charge, whether you're camping in the wilderness, fishing at your favorite lake, or touring the country in your RV.
To keep its own rechargeable battery topped off, the Jackery 240 works best when paired with the Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel. Simply attach the panel to your new power station via the USB-C or USB-A output ports, make sure it's placed within direct sunlight, and you'll immediately start grabbing renewable energy at a high conversion efficiency of up to 23%. In a pinch, you can also charge your smart devices directly from the solar panel by using the same connections.
You don't need any promotional codes or coupons to take advantage of this deal. Just head on over to the links below, put the items into your Amazon shopping cart, and check out, but you'll have to be fast. This offer is only valid until the end of Saturday, December 14th.
