Having a baby can be stressful, and even though old-fashioned baby monitors let you hear your little one, they're not as reassuring as more modern solutions. Arlo's Baby Monitor, which allows you to see and talk to your baby in real-time, is down to $95, the lowest price it's ever been.

The camera features an HD sensor with night vision and a speaker for two-way audio. It also has temperature, humidity, and air quality sensors to help make sure your baby's environment is optimal. Finally, it's built-in night light and lullaby player will help soothe your child when it's bedtime.

Like most Arlo products, the Baby Monitor can automatically send you an alert when it detects sound or motion in the room, so you're the first to know when your baby's crying. It also comes with seven days of free cloud storage for additional safety. Thanks to its rechargeable battery, you can place it anywhere without having to worry about cables, which makes it particularly convenient to keep an eye on your little one.

You can use various accessories to make your camera more kid-friendly, such as bunny or dog ears, or a bar attachment that can be used as a mount. However, these are not included and would need to be purchased separately.