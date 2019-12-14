The holiday season is in full swing, and if you still are missing gifts for a few people, Google wants to help out. From now until December 20th, orders of $35 or more on the Google Store will be eligible for free shipping.

Annoyingly, you have to use the promo code HOLIDAYSHIP at checkout, which can't be combined with any other offers. Also, this is only valid for shipments to US addresses. Here all the full terms and conditions:

Offer ends December 20, 2019 at 12pm PT. $35 purchase minimum required. Available only to US residents with shipping addresses in the US. Must be age 13 or older. User must have internet access and must have or add a form of payment at checkout, but may not be charged depending on shipping rates in your region. You must be signed-in to your Google account to redeem the code. This promotional code cannot be combined with any other promotional codes. To redeem your promotional code, visit store.google.com, add the desired item(s) to your cart subtotaling over $35, select “Priority” shipping, and enter the promotional code during checkout to receive a free 2-day shipping discount on Google Store. The free 2-day shipping will be applied at checkout. Promotional code must be redeemed by December 20, 2019 at 12pm PT or it will expire.

You can visit the Google Store at the link below.