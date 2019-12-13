Sure, the Note10 and Note10+ are undoubtedly at the top of many wishlists this holiday season, but the Note9 is still a fantastic device in its own right. Last year's Samsung flagship is especially enticing when you can snatch one up for almost half off its original price. For a limited time, grab a brand new Galaxy Note9 128GB for $549.99 ($450 off) or a Galaxy Note9 512GB for $649.99 ($600 off) on eBay.

When the Note9 launched last year, we loved it for its enduring battery life, beautiful display, and worthy camera system. Compared to this year's flashier Note10 series, we even leaned more toward the Note9 for its larger battery, microSD card slot, and more affordable price tag. Today, you can own one of Samsung's best smartphones with either 128GB or 512GB of storage for the lowest prices we've ever seen.

To take advantage of this deal, just head on over to either of the links below. The eBay seller is none ofter than Microsoft, so you know you're getting an authentic device. Finally, if you order today, you can receive your Note9 before Christmas.