While 4K televisions have started to become the viewing standard of households everywhere, these gorgeous windows into infinite entertainment aren't created equal. You'll need plenty of cash if you want a premium visual experience, the latest audio technology, and a huge display — that is, unless you find a great deal. Today, you can pick up a TCL 8 Series Smart TV 65" for $1,599.99 ($400 off) or 75" for $2,599.99 ($400 off) at Best Buy.

These TCL 8 Series Smart TVs feature bold 4K UHD displays, mini-LED backlight technology for greater picture depth, and Dolby Vision HDR for improved visual clarity. You'll also get cinema-inspired sound via Dolby Atmos, an auto-gaming mode for smoother frame rates, and voice-activated controls. Finally, all TCL 8 Series televisions come with Roku integration so you can access the hottest streaming platforms, like Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, and many more.

You can take advantage of this deal by clicking on either of the links below. The TCL 8 Series has received plenty of positive reviews on Best Buy, making it a proven addition to any home theater or living space.