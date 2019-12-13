Other than an Open Beta available to anyone, OnePlus also offers a Closed Beta program for its devices. In it, a small number of loyal fans communicate with OnePlus directly and give feedback on early builds of future software long before it's released to others. A few months after releasing the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, the company has now started a call for Closed Beta testers for the two phones, limited to a total of 250 slots.

To get in, you'll need to sign an NDA, and you should know that you'll sometimes have to manually flash new builds, which will cause data loss. You'll additionally have to meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Use a OnePlus 7T series device (unlocked non-carrier versions)

Be an active OnePlus Community member

Be willing to constantly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Slack

If you meet these requirements and are ready to trade your stable software for cutting edge but potentially buggy builds, you can apply for the beta program by filling out OnePlus' form. Just like in the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro Closed Beta before it, there are only 250 slots, so you should better hurry and bring along a good portion of luck, too.