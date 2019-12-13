You might have already seen stories about the Art Basel Banana, an art piece (officially titled 'Comedian') by Maurizio Cattelan that was on display at the Art Basel Miami Beach art festival earlier this week. The piece made headlines after it sold for $120,00, and Nokia's official Twitter account is now joining in the fun with a slightly-late parody.

Nokia's Twitter account posted the above picture with the caption, "Bananas are delicious, but a banana that can make calls? Now that's a masterpiece!" The device in question is the Nokia 8810 4G, a recent re-release of the 1997 Nokia 8810i, which earned the nickname "banana phone" for its optional yellow color and curved shape.

Bananas are delicious, but a banana that can make calls📞? Now that's a masterpiece! #ArtBasel pic.twitter.com/lOF5clcqBF — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) December 11, 2019

If you're completely out of the loop, the original art piece was created by Italian artist and absurdist Maurizio Cattelan. Is it actually art? I write about phones for a living, so I'm probably not the person to answer that question.

I can tell you the piece is just a banana duct-taped to a wall, and it was sold for $120,000. That seems like money laundering, but maybe rich people just really like blowing their money. Someone later ripped the banana off the wall and ate it, and someone else wrote "Epstien didn't kill himself" over it. It sure has been a week.