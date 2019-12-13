The Android tablet ecosystem isn't nearly as vibrant as Apple's, but that hasn't stopped companies like Samsung from trying to make it work for them. The South Korean giant has honed the tablet experience (within Android's limitations), and now you can reap the rewards. Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 for an all-time low of $448 ($202 off) right now on Amazon.

The Galaxy Tab S4 features a 10.5" Super AMOLED display, a mighty S Pen, DeX for productivity, and Dolby Atmos for cinematic surround sound. When we reviewed the device last year, one of our biggest gripes was the inflated price tag, a barrier that's ultimately eliminated by today's discount. However, keep in mind that each color and storage option for the Tab S4 results in variable savings; if you want the cheapest model, you'll have to reach for the Tab S4 with 64GB in black.

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Galaxy Tab S4, trumping another all-time low last month. To grab this deal, just click on any of the links below, place the tablet into your cart, and check out. If you order now, you can even receive your Galaxy Tab S4 before Christmas.