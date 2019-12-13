Days after the Galaxy S10 line received its stable One UI 2.0 build, it’s time for the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ to get the latest Android flavor. According to a report by SamMobile, the two late-2019 Samsung flagships are receiving the stable Android 10 update in Germany, although the rollout is limited to a small group of beta testers. This stable release follows a five-round beta testing that concluded just a couple of days ago.
Samsung is rolling out the stable build only to its beta testers in Germany to possibly look out for any major bug. Besides SamMobile, the confirmation also comes from some Redditors who got the update in Germany just a few hours back. The same Reddit users also mention that Google Pay remains broken even after installing this stable Android 10 firmware, although it wasn’t immediately clear how widespread the issue is.
The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 build version N97*FXXU1BSL7 maintains the December security patch level and weighs 144.2MB for those currently on beta. You can head to the Software update section of the Settings menu to check if the update has hit your unit. A wider release may follow soon to cover the units running stable Android Pie in more international markets, as Samsung intends to update all its recent flagships to the newer version before January ends.
