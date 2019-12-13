AT&T recently announced that its 5G network — the real one, not the fake LTE one — has rolled out to ten new markets. Supplementing this further rollout, AT&T's 5G version of the Note10+, which was previously up for pre-order, is also shipping and available in stores starting today.

If you're familiar with the Note10+, this 5G variant is basically a souped-up version of the same phone with the requisite 5G-compatible hardware, like the added Snapdragon X55 modem/RF system. Full specs are available at AT&T's site, but it's otherwise the same Note10+ you know, with a Snapdragon 855, hole-punched 6.8" 1440p AMOLED screen, triple rear-camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

The AT&T Note10+ 5G can be had for as little as $350 via AT&T Next, assuming you have an eligible trade-in and plan. Outright pricing runs $1300, or $43.34 a month with financing. Those that pre-ordered the device in previous weeks will start receiving them today.