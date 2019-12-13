Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the end of the week is here, I have a bunch of new Play Store sales to pore through, and I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold for easy discovery. Enjoy, and have a great weekend!
Free
Apps
- Silence Camera - SLCamera $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Volume Control Panel Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn Italian with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Music Player Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Quik: Gravity Flip Platformer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Puzzle - learn 82 animals $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Laser Labyrinth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roll Around 3D - Best Running & escaping game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- VR Army Museum (CardBoard) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deep 6 - Awakening $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- MechCorp $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spec Defense $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fantasy Forest 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Prism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Nano Teleprompter $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Voice to text $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Twi Bible Pro + English $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Edge Gestures $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Exercise Hub Plus $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Remote Dog Clicker Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Friday - by Friedemann Friese $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mystery of Fortune 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super8Pro (NES Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Gram PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Construction Simulator 3 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ruzits 3 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Delux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Delux Black - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Delux - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Delux - Pixel Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Horux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Horux Black - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Horux White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ration - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments