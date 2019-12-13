Andrew Bell has sold various Android-themed figures, stickers, and other collectables for years under his company, Dead Zebra. If you're looking to add a little bit of Android fun to your Christmas tree, the ornament figures sold last year have returned for a limited time.
The ornaments are 3 inches tall, and are covered in glitter for that extra level of pizzazz. Sadly, only the silver color is available right now, presumably leftover from last year. The product description reads, "We found a small stash of these, available while supplies last!"
You can grab one (or two, or five) from the link below. If your order is over $30 and you order today, enter code HANDS at checkout to get 30% off.
Green ornaments now in stock
Although only the silver ornaments were in stock earlier this week, it looks like Dead Zebra has just scrounged up some more of the green bugdroid (I'm sorry, the old Android robot) ornaments, too. But fair warning: The product listing doesn't say "glitter" three times for nothing.
Stock is limited, so act quickly if you're interested.
DZ wasn't kidding about that "limited" business, and the special edition green ornaments are once again sold out. Silver ornaments remain, but for how long?
And just hours later, the silver ornament is sold out as well.
Well, this has been a wild ride — or, at least, as wild as things get when you're talking about tech-themed holiday decorations. If you found yourself feeling a bit despondent at news earlier this week that both green and silver bugdroid ornaments had sold out, you're in luck, as the silver model is back up for sale. Just like before, we don't expect stocks to last very long at all.
- Source:
- Dead Zebra
