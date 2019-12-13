







Andrew Bell has sold various Android-themed figures, stickers, and other collectables for years under his company, Dead Zebra. If you're looking to add a little bit of Android fun to your Christmas tree, the ornament figures sold last year have returned for a limited time.

The ornaments are 3 inches tall, and are covered in glitter for that extra level of pizzazz. Sadly, only the silver color is available right now, presumably leftover from last year. The product description reads, "We found a small stash of these, available while supplies last!"

You can grab one (or two, or five) from the link below. If your order is over $30 and you order today, enter code HANDS at checkout to get 30% off.