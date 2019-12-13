The highest-end version of Google's new Pixelbook Go is now available. So long as you weren't holding out for the snazzy pink colorway, you can now pick up the higher-resolution 4K version with a Chromebook-overkill Intel i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage for "just" $1,400, or a little over twice the cost of the base m3, 1080p model.

Google's latest first-party Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go, was initially revealed back at October's Made By Google event. At the time, although you could pre-order the lower-end models starting at $650, the version with a 4K display was unavailable. While its other specs might be far beyond necessity in a Chromebook, it's unfortunately the only version with the high-resolution panel.

Full specs for the i7 version are just below:

Specs Display 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) "Molecular Display" CPU Intel i7-8500Y RAM 16GB Storage 256GB Battery 56Wh (45W USB-C PD charging) Connectivity Dual-band 2x2MIMO 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 Software Chrome OS Misc Painted magnesium body, Titan C security chip, headphone jack, 2x USB-C ports

Our friends at Chrome Unboxed was the first to spot the change earlier today. Though some other retailers like Best Buy previously had earlier dates for availability listed, this is the first we've seen of it actually available for purchase. Unfortunately, if you're holding out for the flesh-toned "Not Pink" version (my personal favorite), it's still unavailable.

The 4K, i7-powered Pixelbook Go is available for purchase now at the Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy. Most other retailers like B&H Photo still just list it as a pre-order. And if you pick one up, remember to redeem your free copy of Star Wars: KOTOR and three free months of Disney+.