Anyone in the market for a new TV might want to take a look at this offering from Best Buy. The company is discounting the 50” Sharp 4K Roku TV by $200 and including the highly reviewed Nest Mini for free.

As a Roku TV, users will have access to Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. Of course, you still need to subscribe to the services in order to use them, but it's great to have the functionality built right into the TV. The television includes three HDMI outputs, one USB port, Digital Optical Audio Output, Composite Video Input, and Analog Audio Output. It also allows viewers to watch 4K HDR content. Back in May Best Buy ran a similar promotion for Sharp products, but it pales in comparison to the current sale.

As an added bonus, Best Buy is throwing in a free Nest Mini, valued at $49.99. In our review, we found the device to be more than worth the price tag. If you’re looking for a solid TV this holiday season, this might be the deal you’ve been waiting for. If interested, you'd might want to check it out sooner rather than later, as the savings only last for today.