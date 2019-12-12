Although we're now weeks beyond Black Friday, the holiday shopping season is still very much in full swing, and there are plenty of great deals to be had. To prove it, Anker has unleashed a swath of discounts on its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, and more for up to 45% off via Amazon. You'll have to act fast, though, because these deals are only available until the end of the day.

For those in the market for Bluetooth speakers, the Anker Soundcore 2 and Soundcore Motion+ both include an IPX7 waterproof rating and extended playback on a single charge, making them great for outdoor adventures. The Soundcore Flare and Flare+ both feature 360-degree sound and ambient LEDs for a more immersive experience. Then there's the SoundCore Pro+ that boasts big bass packed into a portable design.

If wireless headphones are what you're looking for, the Soundcore Spirit X Sports and Sport Airs are IPX7 waterproof and engineered to withstand sweat during running, workouts, and extended stays at the gym. Then in your bedroom or living space, the Soundcore Wakey alarm clock includes Qi wireless charging for your phone and an FM radio that can be channeled through stereo speakers. Finally, there's the Infini Pro sound bar that links up with your TV to deliver Dolby Atmos and big bass via internal subwoofers for a premium viewing experience.

To grab any of these deals, simply follow the links above and below, add the items to your Amazon cart, and check out. Anker's Soundcore sale is only available until the end of today or while supplies lasts, so make sure you get your orders in soon.