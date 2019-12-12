Samsung published a roadmap detailing when its devices would receive Android 10, and apparently, the company is right on schedule. It's already released the latest OS upgrade to many Galaxy S10 units around the world, and it has just started pushing out the update to the midrange Galaxy M20 and M30 in India — as promised, the software is arriving before the end of the year.
The OTA file weighs roughly 2GB on the M20 and 1.3GB on the M30 and elevates the phones to the December security patch. You can expect to see all the goodies coming with Android 10 on the two devices, such as a system-wide dark theme, more granular location permissions, and a fully gestural navigation. Samsung's update to its One UI skin on top of Android also brings some enhancements with it. There are new ways to access the one-handed mode, more detailed battery usage graphs, and improvements to pre-installed Samsung apps.
In other locations, the M20 and M30 will likely receive the update sooner rather than later, as well, but since new firmware rolls out in stages, it might still take some time until it hits your device even if you're based in India. You can check for updates in your phone's Settings -> Software Update.
The M series is surprisingly the second Samsung line to receive Android 10, preceded only by the Galaxy S10 devices. The Note10's update is still in the beta phase.
