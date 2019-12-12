Migrating password managers can be frustrating — trying to decide which websites you actually use, then moving those usernames and passwords one by one to a new app is a huge chore. When your preferred service hasn't implemented support for new features, you'll probably opt to stick with that app and wait it out rather than go through the pain of switching. If you've been hoping for RoboForm to add face unlock support, your wait is finally over — an update has just rolled out to enable biometrics on Android.
The star of this update is the addition of face unlock support. RoboForm will prompt you upon opening the app, asking you to turn on biometrics support. If you miss, or opt to skip this step, you can always turn the feature on later by accessing the unlock preferences within the security settings. After setting your biometrics up, you'll be prompted to use face unlock whenever you open RoboForm or the app autofills a password.
Left: RoboForm prompts you to turn on biometrics. Right: Biometrics can be enabled manually through the app's security settings.
RoboForm will still prompt you to confirm after your face unlock goes through, so the experience won't be as smooth as some services like LastPass, but it's nice to see this feature finally come to the app. The patch notes also include a few fixes, as well as reporting increased UI speed, and the update is available on the Play Store now.
