In case you missed the recently concluded Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza, this is your chance to grab a pretty sweet deal on Google’s latest flagship pair. Both the Pixel 4 and the 4 XL are down by $100 and $150, respectively, across major online stores. And if that wasn’t enough, Amazon is throwing in a free Google Wifi on top of these discounts.

While the Black Friday deals on the two Pixels do outshine the current discounts, the Amazon bundle makes them a decent deal, considering that a single unit of this previous-gen smart router retails at $99.

Despite being a few years old, Google Wifi continues to play nice with its follow-up — Nest Wifi. You can either create a mesh system with a combination of the two models or upgrade your existing Google Wifi network by adding the Nest Wifi router as the central unit. We also have a handy guide to help you add your Google Wifi routers to the Google Home app and enable WPA3 security.

You can grab your Pixel 4 or 4 XL through these links: