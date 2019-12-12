In case you missed the recently concluded Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza, this is your chance to grab a pretty sweet deal on Google’s latest flagship pair. Both the Pixel 4 and the 4 XL are down by $100 and $150, respectively, across major online stores. And if that wasn’t enough, Amazon is throwing in a free Google Wifi on top of these discounts.
While the Black Friday deals on the two Pixels do outshine the current discounts, the Amazon bundle makes them a decent deal, considering that a single unit of this previous-gen smart router retails at $99.
Despite being a few years old, Google Wifi continues to play nice with its follow-up — Nest Wifi. You can either create a mesh system with a combination of the two models or upgrade your existing Google Wifi network by adding the Nest Wifi router as the central unit. We also have a handy guide to help you add your Google Wifi routers to the Google Home app and enable WPA3 security.
You can grab your Pixel 4 or 4 XL through these links:
- Pixel 4 64GB
- Pixel 4 128GB
- Google Store $799 ($100 off)
- Amazon $799 ($100 off with free Google Wifi)
- Best Buy $799.99 ($100 off)
- B&H $799 ($100 off)
- Abt $799 ($100 off)
- Pixel 4 XL 64 GB
- Pixel 4 XL 128GB
- Google Store $849 ($150 off)
- Amazon $849 ($150 off with free Google Wifi)
- Best Buy $749.99 ($150 off)
- B&H $849 ($150 off)
- Abt $849 ($150 off)
Free Nest Hub
The $100 discount on the Pixel 4 and $150 on the Pixel 4 XL is still available at all retailers listed above and ends on December 14 at 11:59pm PT. But there's an additional offer that's starting today, December 12, and ending December 25 at 11:59pm PT, where you can get a free Nest Hub (approx. $79 value) with any Pixel 4 and 4 XL purchase. This one is available on the Google Store, Best Buy, B&H, and Abt (same links as above). Amazon is still offering the free Google Wifi instead, whereas Walmart doesn't have any freebie beside the discount.
So if you buy your Pixel 4 or 4 XL today, tomorrow, or the day after, you can get both the discount and the freebie, making for a nice Christmas gift.
