Back in 2011, Google Translate made it easier to interpret live discussions thanks to Conversation mode. The app also got a fresh coat of paint more recently, making it easier to summon it. In parallel, Assistant-enabled speakers got the ability to translate live conversations in April, which essentially turned them into digital interpreters. Unfortunately, the functionality was exclusive to smart speakers and displays and wasn't available on phones until now. Google just released the feature on mobile devices as well, making it easier to have a conversation with someone who speaks a different language on the go.
Starting today, Interpreter mode is available on Android and iOS phones, directly within Google Assistant. It therefore doesn't require the download of a separate app, and is launched simply by saying "Hey Google, be my German translator” or “Hey Google, help me speak Thai.” In addition to translating your speech, Assistant can also suggest Smart Replies, helping you continue the discussion effortlessly. Also, since the feature now works on mobile devices, you can type text instead of speaking out loud, which gives you the ability to have a conversation in quiet environments.
As with smart speakers, Interpreter mode is available in 44 languages. It's particularly convenient Google has ported it to mobile devices, as it's where it's the most useful, especially when traveling. When I tested it a few months ago, I didn't find it very reliable in translating complex sentences, so I recommend using it with caution when it comes to important discussions.
Press Release
Interpreter mode brings real time translation to your phoneLilian Rincon, Sr. Director of Product Management, Google AssistantYou’ve booked your flights, found the perfect hotel and mapped out all of the must-see local attractions. Only one slight issue—you weren’t able to brush up on a new foreign language in time for your trip. The Google Assistant is here to help.Travelers already turn to the Assistant for help researching and checking into flights, finding local restaurant recommendations and more. To give you even more help during your trip, the Assistant’s real-time translation feature,interpreter mode, is starting to roll out today on Assistant-enabled Android and iOS phones worldwide.To get started, just say “Hey Google, be my German translator” or “Hey Google, help me speak Thai” and start speaking. You’ll then see and hear the translated conversation on your phone. After each translation, the Assistant may present Smart Replies, giving you suggestions that let you quickly respond without speaking—which can make your conversations faster and even more seamless.Interpreter mode helps you translate across 44 languages, and since it’s integrated with the Assistant, it’s already on your phone—so there’s no need to download another app. It also features different communication modes for the right situation: the ability to type with someone using your keyboard in quiet environments or manually select when you want to speak what language if you need more control over the conversation.Whether you’re heading on a trip this holiday season, gearing up for international travel in the New Year, or simply want to communicate with family members who speak another language, interpreter mode is here to remove language barriers no matter where you are.Gute Reise! Translation: “Enjoy your trip!”
