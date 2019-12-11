Sometimes, the best places to sit back and kick up the music are also a bit perilous for fragile electronics. Whether you're heading to the beach, hiking a nearby trail, or taking a float trip downstream, you're going to need a rugged Bluetooth speaker that can withstand the journey ahead. The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for just $69.99 ($30 off) on Amazon and other retailers was built to endure all of these challenging environments and more.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is a portable wireless Bluetooth speaker featuring 360-degree sound that can be amplified via an outdoor boost function. Its chassis is rated at IP67, making it waterproof and dustproof, plus its lightweight build is even engineered to float, just in case your speaker falls into a pool, lake, or stream. Finally, a hefty 13-hour battery means you can keep your tunes rolling all day long without running out of juice.

You can snag your own Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 at any of the links below. Note that the price of this speaker has been known to fluctuate, so there's no telling how long the deal will last. However, this is the lowest we've seen it since the speaker launched in June of this year.