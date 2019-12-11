







At launch, no Pixel is without its issues, and the most recent problem might sound a bit familiar for those of you that remember the Pixel 2. A minority of Pixel 4 owners are experiencing what is alternately described as a popping, clicking, or tapping sound in videos recorded through third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Not all units appear to be affected (we have inconsistent experiences with it in-house), but based on the example below, it seems like it could be pretty annoying.

Demonstration videos (by @604kev) recorded in the stock Google Camera app (left) and Instagram (right). Notice the regular "tapping" or "clicking" in the Instagram video.

The issue manifests as you can hear above, with video recorded on the Pixel 4 through at least some third-party apps exhibiting a rhythmic clicking or tapping noise, sort of like a scratched LP being played. Note that not all methods of recording video are affected. The issue occurs with third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram, as well as in the AR-augmented Playground mode of Google Camera, but videos recorded in the stock camera app's normal "video" mode are unaffected.

Another example with ongoing audio is just below:

Actually, I just realized I already have in my Google Photos an IG Story video from last night that has the issue. Here it is, for a start. I can still film other samples to show that it only happens in 3rd party apps and not in the Camera app. pic.twitter.com/NNrGQqR7NB — Kevin (@604kev) October 28, 2019

We've been able to confirm the issue is present on at least one device around the Android Police digital offices, and it's possible that loud or continuous sounds exaggerate the issue, based on our tests.

At the time of writing, the volume of reports related to the issue is fairly low (by our standards), with only a handful of reports outside a larger thread at the Google support forums. We aren't sure if that's due to the variety of ways the issue could be described, the fact that it only seems to happen with video recorded in third-party apps, if there's a lack of overlapping demographics, or if not all Pixel 4s are affected. Whatever the explanation, the examples make it clear that this is a genuine (and annoying) issue for those that have it.

Ambient noise might exaggerate the issue (as demonstrated above). Note the same issues don't occur in Google Camera, even with strong background noise.

In the meantime, a product expert on Google's product forums has escalated the issue, and those affected are invited to send feedback through the Google Camera and Settings apps.