As expected, this month's patch for PUBG Mobile brings along a bunch of new features and changes, and luckily the patch notes are live on the official PUBG Mobile website, so we can pore through the essential bits. The most notable addition is the new EvoGround mode called RageGear, where players will be divided into two teams to be randomly assigned as a driver or shooter. The goal of this mode is to destroy your opponent's vehicle before they destroy yours. Besides the new EvoGround mode, there are also a few new Classic modes in the mix, such as Snow Paradise and two Healing modes. Firearms have also been rebalanced for Classic mode, and there's also a new backpack ornament, plus a new spectator tier and friendly fire restrictions. Of course, if you'd like to read the full Play Store changelog, I've pasted it below.
The new Snow Paradise mode
When playing Erangel in Classic mode, players have a chance to enter Snow Paradise,
where they can ride cable cars and try out freestyle snowboarding!
High Speed Combat
In teams of 2, players can enjoy high-speed combat while driving around!
Perspective Switching
Players can now switch from TPP to FPP while in Classic mode, Arcade mode and the Training Grounds.
As you can see, the 0.16.0 patch for PUBG Mobile brings along a solid list of changes. While it's no surprise to see these types of modifications and updates released on a monthly schedule, it's always nice to know that there will be new things to do in PUBG Mobile every month. Fittingly, the new Classic Snow Paradise mode is fitting for the holiday season, and the new EvoGround mode should supply hours of fun as players race around in vehicles trying to take one another out. So if you'd like to explore the new 0.16.0 patch, you can do so today by installing PUBG Mobile from the Play Store widget linked below.
