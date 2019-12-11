OxygenOS 10.0.3 is rolling out now for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Unlike the previous, bigger 10.0.2 update, this latest version carries a pretty tiny changelog, with just a handful of undefined bug fixes and a bump in security patch level to November 2019.
I said it was short:
Changelog
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
Although I haven't seen too many complaints about performance under OxygenOS 10.0.2, some anecdotal reports in the last twelve hours or so indicate performance might be just a tiny bit smoother on this update, though it could easily be placebo.
Unlike Google, OnePlus only commits to bi-monthly security patches, though this update is an exception, taking us from October's patch level on 10.0.2 to November's. It's more than we may have hoped for, given the usual bi-monthly schedule, but this is still a month behind the current December 2019 security level.
If you're terribly excited to pull down the latest security patches and you don't see the update, we can confirm that it's available now for the 7 Pro on Oxygen Updater. Although the changelog might be short, the file size is pretty chonky, so you'll probably want to be on Wi-Fi when you pull it down.
- Source:
- OnePlus
