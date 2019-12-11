The 2019 smartphone lineup from Nokia increasingly focused on the mid-range and the budget segment, with the clear absence of a worthy flagship model. Maintaining that pattern, the resurrected Finnish brand today announced the Nokia C1 — one of the cheapest Android phones in its current portfolio. The new handset and its preloaded OS target the entry-level market portion in developing nations of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, where Nokia will soon roll it out.

Nokia is playing the nostalgia card yet again by reviving its decade-old C series that was among the first to bring Nokia-branded touchscreen phones resembling modern-day smartphones, though with Symbian. This time around, the Nokia C1 is running Android 9 Pie (Go edition), which makes sense considering its basic hardware. It uses a quad-core processor of unknown make along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

The dual-SIM phone has a dedicated Google Assistant button and a 5.45-inch display slapped onto its front. As far as connectivity is concerned, Nokia hasn’t added support for 4G LTE, limiting the phone to the good-old 3G connection, despite the fact Nokia 1 from 2018 did support the newer standard. This could be specific to certain regions, and Nokia may bring a 4G model after all in other areas. Apart from that, you’re getting 5MP cameras both on the front and back, and a 2500mAh battery to power everything up.

Check out its specifications below:

Specs Processor Quad-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz OS Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) RAM 1GB Storage 16GB Memory card Supported, up to 64GB Display 5.45-inch IPS LCD, FWVGA+ (960x480), 18:9, toughened glass, ambient light sensor Battery 2500mAh, 5W charging Cameras (front) 5MP, LED flash Cameras (rear) 5MP, f/2.4, LED flash Connectivity Dual-SIM, 3G, Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 147.6 x 71.4 x 8.7mm, 155g Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Red, Black

HMD Global hasn't shared any plan on when its latest budget phone will roll out to the markets it pointed out, nor has it put a price tag on the phone yet. Since the Nokia C1 is clearly made for first-time smartphone users in developing countries, we don’t expect it to make it to the US.