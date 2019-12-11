If you have an inquisitive and curious-minded kid who spends more time indoors than out, then gifting a fun yet educational robotic toy like the Sphero BOLT will be a good way to get his or her brain juices flowing. Being a STEM toy, it's designed to prepare kids for a successful career later in life by developing their science, technology, engineering, and math skills. This smart toy usually sells for $150 but Amazon has it for $105 ($45 off) right now.

When we reviewed the Sphero BOLT last year, we liked it for its neat and durable design, useful sensors, easy-to-use Sphero Edu mobile app, and good battery life. In addition to teaching users about coding with a variety of scripting tools, the BOLT can also be driven around like an RC car using the Sphero Play mobile app.

For the kid who already has too many regular toys, a Sphero BOLT this holiday season is sure to delight. Check it out at the link down below.