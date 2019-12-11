Audio descriptions are an invaluable tool for the visually impaired as they allow them to enjoy many movies and series despite not being able to (properly) see the on-screen action. In a settlement agreement with advocacy groups, Hulu agreed to provide spoken interpretations of scenes and facial expressions where possible in the form of an additional audio track. After adding support for this to the web player, Apple TV, and iOS, the company is now also making these tracks available in the Android app.

The update comes in the form of app version 3.65.0.308030. Once you've got it, you can head to the search menu in Hulu and go to the genre 'Audio Description.' There, you'll find a selection of content that comes with descriptive audio tracks. Select the one you'd like to consume, and activate the descriptive track via the playback settings, reachable by tapping on the gear icon in the upper right corner. You can find more instructions and an accessible list of all titles with spoken explanations over at the Audio Description Project.

What's new

As part of our accessibility improvements, we've rolled out descriptive audio tracks for select content. To browse content with descriptive audio tracks, go to the Search menu within the Hulu app and select Genres > Audio Description. You can enable this feature while playing supported videos. We also ironed out some kinks and squashed a few bugs that were getting in the way.

The latest release is available on the Play Store or, if it hasn't rolled out to you there just yet, from APK Mirror. It would be great if Hulu managed to support all movies and series in the long run. The hard-of-hearing have it somewhat easier in this regard thanks to features like Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier.