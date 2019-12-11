The Versa 2 smartwatch is one of Fitbit's best products and offers a good compromise between looks and fitness features. It usually sells for about $200, but you can now get it for just $130, thanks to this markdown.

As this is a Fitbit product, the Versa 2 focuses on health-tracking features, such as step counting, heart rate measurements, and sleep tracking. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, so you'll be able to take it with you during your swims. For added convenience, there's built-in Alexa to help you out with daily queries.

You can grab the Versa 2 in Black, Bordeaux, Petal, and Stone for just $130 from the retailers listed below. Some may not carry all colors, but you can find all of them on the retailer's price. If you fancy the Emerald version, it's exclusively available on Fitbit's site. Lastly, the Special Edition watches are also $70 down, selling for $160 instead of $230.