The Motorola One Hyper hasn't been out for long, but Moto is already offering a pretty enticing deal on it — that is, if you've been looking to buy a Moto G6 or G6 Play as well. If you purchase a One Hyper for its sticker price of $399.99, Motorola will throw in a $249.99 MSRP Moto G6 or Moto G6 Play at no additional cost.

Our own David got to check out the One Hyper last week and thought it was pretty reasonable value at $400. It's equipped with a 6.5" 1080p 19:9 display, a Snapdragon 675, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 64MP + 8MP rear camera setup, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It also has Android 10, a headphone jack, USB-C, and a splash-proof nano-coating.

Motorola says that this is a $250 value, but it's worth noting that the Moto G6 and G6 Play are currently $120 and $150, respectively, on Amazon right now. Nonetheless, this is still a pretty good offer for a brand-new phone that isn't that expensive in the first place. Just add both the One Hyper and Moto G6 to your cart, and the G6 should show as $0. Alternatively, if you want a One Hyper but don't have a need for a Moto G6, you can get a $60 cash discount with code MOTOROLA15.