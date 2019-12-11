Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The week is halfway over, which means it's time once again to check out all of the sales on the Play Store. Today I have highlighted the more interesting titles in bold, to make discovery easier, and a couple of the standouts include the games Chuchel and Human Resource Machine along with a few interesting live wallpapers from DotCode Apps. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for your Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- RAL + NCS colors. Wall paint tester, swatch & fan $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- SwimE - swim entries, swim times, swim comparison $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- GO Speed Booster - Cleaner & Booster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CM File Manager $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Greeting Photo Editor- Photo frame and Wishes app $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- X Launcher $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bouncy Music 3D - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tunn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Eevee for ANeko (ANeko Skin) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pure - Icon Pack ( Flat Design ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Character Maker -How to draw $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- No Crop Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Shopping List S PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Real kitt - talking AI app (Ultimate) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alpha Hybrid Launcher Prime💎 $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bible KJV : Ads Free $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bible: KJV, BBE, ASV, WEB, LSG: Ads Free $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spelling Check PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- CHUCHEL $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Human Resource Machine $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- SFD :Rogue TRPG $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sudoku (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hidden Numbers PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Pixel Classic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Pixel - Hardcore platformer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIUI VINTAGE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flat Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flat TearDrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
