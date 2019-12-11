Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The week is halfway over, which means it's time once again to check out all of the sales on the Play Store. Today I have highlighted the more interesting titles in bold, to make discovery easier, and a couple of the standouts include the games Chuchel and Human Resource Machine along with a few interesting live wallpapers from DotCode Apps. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for your Wednesday.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games