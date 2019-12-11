Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The week is halfway over, which means it's time once again to check out all of the sales on the Play Store. Today I have highlighted the more interesting titles in bold, to make discovery easier, and a couple of the standouts include the games Chuchel and Human Resource Machine along with a few interesting live wallpapers from DotCode Apps. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for your Wednesday.

Free

Apps

  1. Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. RAL + NCS colors. Wall paint tester, swatch & fan $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. SwimE - swim entries, swim times, swim comparison $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. GO Speed Booster - Cleaner & Booster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. CM File Manager $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Greeting Photo Editor- Photo frame and Wishes app $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. X Launcher $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Age Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Bouncy Music 3D - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Tunn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Eevee for ANeko (ANeko Skin) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Pure - Icon Pack ( Flat Design ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Character Maker -How to draw $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. No Crop Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Shopping List S PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Back pain exercises (PRO) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Lotto Generator and Statistics $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Real kitt - talking AI app (Ultimate) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Weather Forecast Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Alpha Hybrid Launcher Prime💎 $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Bible KJV : Ads Free $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Bible: KJV, BBE, ASV, WEB, LSG: Ads Free $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Spelling Check PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. CHUCHEL $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Human Resource Machine $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. SFD :Rogue TRPG $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Sudoku (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Hidden Numbers PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Retro Pixel Classic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Retro Pixel - Hardcore platformer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. MIUI VINTAGE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Flat Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Flat TearDrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days