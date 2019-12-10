When you think of owning a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, big brand names with $300+ price tags probably come to mind. Luckily, you don't have to pay these tolls to get a great audio experience. Case in point: You can pick up a pair of Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless active noise-cancelling headphones for as low as $39.99 ($20 off) on Amazon.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 feature 40 mm dynamic drivers with memory foam ear cups and headband for premium sound and comfort. A uniquely tuned active noise-cancelling algorithm targets low and mid-frequency noises — like those made by cars and airplanes — to reduce ambient sounds by up to 90%. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 can keep the tunes rolling for up to 40 hours between charges in active noise-cancellation mode, and 60 hours in regular mode. If you're low on juice, a quick 5-minute charge will give the headphones 4 hours of additional playback time.

You can grab a black pair of the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 active noise-cancelling headphones on Amazon at the link below, no coupons or promo code necessary. The silver version is also on sale, but it costs a bit more than its darker sibling at $42.49 ($13.50 off).