It's not too terribly difficult to find a new unlocked phone for sale, but many of the deals that come across our desks commonly only run on GSM networks, leaving a lot to be desired for the CDMA users of the world. Today, though, you're in luck. Motorola is currently selling an unlocked version of the Moto G7 with Alexa Push-to-Talk support for as low as $129.99 ($70 off) on Amazon.

This Amazon-exclusive version of the Moto G7 Play includes a 5.7" HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 processor, 3,000 mAh battery, and either 32GB or 64GB of storage. It comes pre-installed with an array of Amazon apps, such as Amazon Music, Audible, and Amazon Shopping. You'll also get Push-to-Talk support powered by Alexa. As we mentioned above, these Moto G7 Play phones are unlocked and can run on both GSM and CDMA networks, including Verizon, AT&T, T–Mobile, Sprint, and Boost.

To pick up this deal, just select your phone from one of the links below. Keep in mind that not all available colors are on sale, and total savings will vary based on the storage option you choose.

Buy Moto G7 Play with Alexa: