Getting a 5G-enabled phone right now is likely to cost you an arm and a leg, given the tech’s exclusivity to premium models. That’s set to change as Xiaomis of the world are leveraging the recently announced Snapdragon 765 series to bring 5G connectivity to cheaper handsets. Following its last week’s teaser, Xiaomi today announced the Redmi K30 5G in its home market for under $300 along with a 4G variant that’s even cheaper.

Barring their processors, the two Redmi K30 variants have a lot on common. Both have a 120Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ display in the 20:9 aspect ratio, which supports HDR 10 and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen is hole punched to accommodate a pair of cameras, while the rear setup includes four sensors. You can configure both variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. A 4500mAh battery powers the models, and can fully juice up in 68 minutes.

Xiaomi has used the gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G processor for the Redmi K30 4G, which came out earlier this year to meet the growing appetite for gaming phones. Similar is the case with the 5G model that uses the Snapdragon 765G — a slightly faster variant of the 765. The 5G-enabled chip comes with the Snapdragon X52 modem to deliver gigabit-class mobile internet speeds.

Check out the full spec sheet of the two Redmi K30 devices below: