Earlier this week, Nokia held its anticipated Nokia Mobile Live event in Cairo, Egypt to discuss its hardware and software efforts for the immediate future. In addition to unveiling the new Nokia 2.3 smartphone, the once-prolific phone manufacturer officially released Android 10 for the 9 PureView and provided an update on the OS roadmap for its newest devices.

In line after the Nokia 8.1 that received Android 10 in early October, the Nokia 9 PureView will be the company's second phone to pick up Android 10 starting this week. Some owners on Reddit have already been successful at grabbing the update, so if you haven't received a notification or checked for your OTA upgrade, you should do so now.

According to General Manager Pranav Schroff, the Nokia 7.1 will receive Android 10 as early as next week, followed by the Nokia 7 Plus, 6.1, and 6.1 Plus in January. So far, this schedule lines up with the roadmap Nokia promised back in September.

#Nokia9PureView owners, listen up! 🎉

The latest Android 10 update has made its way to your phones. Tap into an upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Make sure that your phone has Security Patch installed to upgrade your phone to Android 10 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FBWookt6y6 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) December 5, 2019

Nokia handsets that receive Android 10 will gain a number of notable features, such as a system-wide dark mode, improved gesture controls, and more refined privacy settings, just to name a few. To learn more about Google's latest operating system, check out our massive Android 10 changelog and a rundown of missing features at the links.