The Google Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Clock was a questionable purchase when it first went on sale for $80, but now that the device regularly goes for $30-$40, it actually makes sense to buy one — as long as you're fine having an alarm clock with no battery backup. Google is now giving the clock a few new features, including a new type of alarm.

In a blog post, Google explained that a new 'Impromptu' alarm type is coming to the Smart Clock. The new feature will give you a ringtone "that fits your situation, based on things like the time of day or weather." For example, the below ringtone will play if your alarm goes off early in the morning and it's colder than 50 degrees outside:

Some variety in alarm ringtones is appreciated, but it seems strange that this is limited to the Smart Clock. Google didn't mention when (or if) this feature will arrive on regular smart displays, like the Nest Hub and Lenovo Smart Display, or Google Homes and other Assistant speakers.

Other improvements coming to the Lenovo Smart Clock include a music recommendation card to "help you get to your playlists faster," better automatic brightness, and additional controls over how long alarms last.