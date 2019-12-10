Android TV releases have always lagged behind the smartphone OS, but usually only by a month or two. Android 9 Pie took a while to arrive on Android TV devices, and Google promised in September that Android TV 10 would be ready by the end of 2019. True to its word, the company is now giving version 10 its seal of approval and shipping it out to OEMs.

"When Android TV was first introduced in 2014, we set out to bring the best of Android into the connected home on the TV," Google wrote in a blog post. "We worked closely with the developer community to grow our content and app ecosystem and bring users the content they want. Since then, we’ve seen tremendous momentum with OEM and operator partners as well as consumer adoption worldwide."

With the Nexus Player now unsupported, there's actually no way to try out the update until third-party manufacturers (like Nvidia) start to update their boxes. Generally speaking, the update has all the underlying API and system-level features from regular Android 10. This includes peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections, TLS 1.3 support, mandatory disk encryption, Scoped Storage, a Thermal API for managing temperatures, and much more.

Google also revealed a new ADT-3 streaming box intended for testing the latest Android TV software, but unfortunately, it will only be sold to developers. You can read more about that here.