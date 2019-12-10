





Just a few days after we covered some possible upcoming features for the Pixel phones thanks to a teardown of the Pixel Tips app, Google officially introduced them as part of the first "Pixel feature drop." Other than memory enhancements to the Pixel phones, you'll find app-specific improvements in this update such as the option to add blur to any picture in Google Photos, automatic Call Screen support for robocalls, and improvements to Duo.

Google enhanced memory management across all supported generations of Pixel phones with this update. The devices should now proactively compress cached applications so that you can run more apps at the same time.

In Google Photos, you can now add background blur to any image you've taken, even if you shot it years ago without portrait mode. Some pictures will get a toast message that you can tap to blur the background right away, while you'll have to head into the editor to adjust others.

The latest update to Call Screen on the Pixel 4 in the US now lets you automatically screen and filter calls from unknown numbers. When the feature detects a robocall, it will not ring your phone at all, while other legitimate calls will still ring after the screening with Google giving you context about who is calling and why.

Google Duo has also received some substantial improvements. When your connection is spotty, a machine learning algorithm predicts the most likely next sound on the Pixel 4 and makes it easier to hold a conversation without having to repeat yourself over and over. The Pixel 2, 3, and 4 all get support for live background blurring so that your untidy bedroom stays mostly hidden. The app also takes full advantage of the Pixel 4's 90Hz screen and displays a smoother video feed.

Additionally, the new Google Assistant is rolling to more locales with this update, and the Pixel 4 has received faster location accuracy in Google Maps thanks to improved on-device computing.

In essence, "Pixel feature drops" are a rebranding and small rethought of the monthly security patches. Google wants to offer new features more regularly, so you won't have to wait for major releases to get minor improvements to your phone. Going forward, we should see these rather significant enhancements more regularly in lieu of the mere security patches of old. All the updates coming as part of this drop are rolling out to the individual apps on the Play Store and via the December security patch.