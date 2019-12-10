After a lot of controversy over disappearing credit, Google has finally started rectifying the situation by being more transparent about when your earned credit via Opinion Rewards expires. Putting that behind it, the company is ready to expand the paid surveys's availability to another market: Taiwan.

The Play Store changelog for Opinion Rewards says the app is now available in Taiwan, though the support page hasn't been updated to reflect that and we haven't spotted any reports from users in the area. So it seems the expansion is still fresh. If you live in the province, head over to the Play Store listing linked below and try to grab the app and get started. It should work soon, if not now, and when you accumulate enough credit from the surveys, you should be able to buy some apps and media from Google Play without putting down your own money.